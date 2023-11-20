Consultants Capalino Associates Leases 8K SF at 730 Third Avenue

Government lobbying and consulting firm Capalino Associates has signed a lease for 8,424 square feet at 730 Third Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.

Capalino, which provides consultancy services to companies on the city and state levels of New York, will relocate from its current digs in The Woolworth Building at 233 Broadway, according to tenant broker Cushman & Wakefield (CWK).

The brokerage did not disclose the length of the lease but said asking rent was $88 per square foot..

“The property’s accessible location near Grand Central, its reputable landlord and the advantages of occupying an entire floor make it an exceptional choice for their business needs,” C&W’s David Hoffman, who represented the tenant alongside Robert Billingsley and Sam Hoffman, said in a statement.

CBRE (CBRE)’s Emily Chabrier, Shay Kenney, Paul Amrich and Neil King negotiated on behalf of the owners but did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 27-story building, which Nuveen Real Estate owns with Taconic Partners, also includes Nuveen’s headquarters. Other tenants include law firm Goulston & Storrs, which leased 30,000 square feet in July, and K2 Integrity, a risk advisory firm that subleased 39,968 square feet in June.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.