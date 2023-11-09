Building Studio Architects is planning a short relocation within the Garment District, Commercial Observer has learned.

The company that designs a wide range of buildings — from single-family homes, multifamily and commercial developments to facilities for educational institutions — has signed a 3,000-square-foot lease on the 23rd floor of Elijah Equities’ 494 Eighth Avenue, according to landlord broker Mark Gindi from MJ Property Group. Building Studio Architects will move from its current digs four blocks away at 307 West 38th Street.

Gindi did not disclose the asking rents in the building, located at the southeast corner of Eighth Avenue and West 35th Street, but Midtown saw an average asking rent of $82.68 per square foot in the third quarter of 2023, according to a report from CBRE.

It’s unclear who represented the tenant in the deal. Building Studio Architects did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Also known as the Eli Haddad Building, 494 Eighth was built in 1929 and stands 23 stories tall. Other tenants include Ancora Engineering in the penthouse, Lantern Community Services on the 20th floor, and law firm Herbsman Hafer Weber & Frisch on the sixth floor.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.