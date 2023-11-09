Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Building Studio Architects Plans Move to 494 Eighth Avenue With 3K-SF Lease

By November 9, 2023 1:52 pm
reprints
494 Eighth Avenue. Photo: PropertyShark

Building Studio Architects is planning a short relocation within the Garment District, Commercial Observer has learned.

The company that designs a wide range of buildings — from single-family homes, multifamily and commercial developments to facilities for educational institutions — has signed a 3,000-square-foot lease on the 23rd floor of Elijah Equities494 Eighth Avenue, according to landlord broker Mark Gindi from MJ Property Group. Building Studio Architects will move from its current digs four blocks away at 307 West 38th Street.

SEE ALSO: Developer SoBro — and Its Art Storage Company Tenant — Renew 137K SF in the Bronx

Gindi did not disclose the asking rents in the building, located at the southeast corner of Eighth Avenue and West 35th Street, but Midtown saw an average asking rent of $82.68 per square foot in the third quarter of 2023, according to a report from CBRE.

It’s unclear who represented the tenant in the deal. Building Studio Architects did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Also known as the Eli Haddad Building, 494 Eighth was built in 1929 and stands 23 stories tall. Other tenants include Ancora Engineering in the penthouse, Lantern Community Services on the 20th floor, and law firm Herbsman Hafer Weber & Frisch on the sixth floor.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

494 Eighth Avenue, Building Studio Architects, CBRE, Elijah Equities, Mark Gindi, MJ Property Group, Building Studio Architects, CBRE, Elijah Equities, MJ Property Group
An aerial view of the South Bronx and Harlem on April 28, 2020 in New York City.
Leases  ·  Industrial
Port Morris

Developer SoBro — and Its Art Storage Company Tenant — Renew 137K SF in the Bronx

By Rebecca Baird-Remba
381 Park Avenue South.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Gold Seller Sepp Leaf Renews 5K-SF Lease at 381 Park Avenue South

By Mark Hallum
Galleria Towers.
Leases  ·  Office
Maryland

Three Lease Deals Signed at Renovated Galleria Towers

By Keith Loria