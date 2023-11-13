Brooklyn Dumpling Shop to Open at MiamiCentral

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is coming to Downtown Miami.

The owner of the New York-based chain inked a 10-year lease for 741 square feet inside the MiamiCentral train station. The outpost is scheduled to open next summer.

Florida East Coast Industries (FECI), the parent company of Brightline train line, completed the train station, located at 600 NW First Avenue in Downtown Miami, five years ago. The property includes residential and office components, both of which FECI has already sold off, plus a retail section, which spans about 250,000 square feet.

The agreement with Brooklyn Dumpling Shop brings the retail portion of MiamiCentral to about half leased, according to a spokesperson for Brightline. Asking rents range between $75 and $110 per square foot. Tenants that have opened include Joe & the Juice, Chick-fil-A, Starbucks and Powerhouse Gym.

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop — launched in 2021 by Stratis Morfogen, former owner of the upscale Philippe Chow restaurant chain — offers traditional dumplings, such as chicken teriyaki, alongside unique flavors like bacon cheeseburger, chicken parmesan and Buffalo ranch chicken. Last week, “Shark Tank” stars Kevin O’Leary and Matt Higgins joined as investors.

Customers at the automated takeaway shop order dumplings through their phones and retrieve them from lockers, allowing each shop to lease a small footprint and hire few employees. The chain has 28 locations, including one at Florida International University. Morfogen is looking for two more spots across Miami, the entrepreneur wrote in an email to Commercial Observer.

The Comras Company’s Michael Comras, Jeff Evans and Michael Silverman represented both landlord and the tenant in the MiamiCentral transaction.

