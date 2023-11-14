An interior design chain from the Great White North will cross the border and set up shop in a former candy store on the Upper East Side.

Blinds To Go signed a 15-year lease for 11,000 square feet on three levels of Olshan Properties’ 1011 Third Avenue, the New York Post first reported. Asking rent was ​​$250 per square foot on the ground level, which spans about 4,000 square feet, according to brokers on the deal.

The Canadian window treatment company will operate its first Manhattan location out of space formerly occupied by a Dylan’s Candy Bar location, which shuttered in 2021.

Although the majority of its locations are in Ontario and Quebec, Blinds To Go has dozens of stores throughout the Northeast, Southeast and Southwest United States, including a Brooklyn outpost at 340 Fourth Avenue.

“Ownership was happy to lease the space to such a large corporation in the home business,” Ripco Real Estate’s Richard Skulnik, who represented Olshan Properties in the deal with Lindsay Zegans, said in a statement. “We’re going to finish leasing the remaining spaces in the building with this use category top of mind. We’d love to see more tenants in the furniture/home furnishings business.”

Adam Henick of Current Real Estate Advisors negotiated on behalf of Blinds To Go.

“Identifying such a well-trafficked, visible corner was critical in making the decision to open a Manhattan flagship,” Henick said in a statement. “For years New Yorkers associated this prominent corner with Dylan’s rainbow-themed candy storefront, and it will be exciting to see the next chapter here light up in red with a beautiful new Blinds To go store”

Blinds to Go’s soon-to-be-home is at the corner of Third Avenue and East 60th Street. Zavõ Restaurant & Lounge, a Mediterranean restaurant that leased 14,180 square feet in November 2017, in the two-story retail building at the foot of the 43-story luxury condominium known as The Savoy, has since closed.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.