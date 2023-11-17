Two tenants renewed their leases in The Feil Organization’s Whitestone Plaza on the far side of Flushing Bay.

Shared office provider Beechhurst Executive Suites has renewed its 6,936-square-foot lease for an additional 10 years, while The Smilist Dental has opened wide to more than double its footprint from 1,875 square feet to 4,480 square feet in the shopping center in Whitestone, Queens, according to The Feil Organization.

The Smilist Dental also renewed for an additional 10 years with an asking rent of $46 per square foot.The landlord did not disclose asking rents for the office side of the development.

The deals are “a testament to the relationship we at Feil have with our tenants and the community,” Randall Briskin, who repped The Feil Organization in-house, said in a statement. “Whitestone Plaza is the pre-eminent shopping destination in Whitestone and northern Queens at large.”

Beechhurst Executive Suites has been in the building for about 20 years and The Smilist Dental for about four years. Both companies represented themselves in-house in the deals.

Other tenants in the shopping center near the corner of 10th Avenue and 154th Street include CVS and North Shore Farms.

