Baltimore County Board of Elections Consolidates HQ in NW Baltimore County

The Baltimore County Board of Elections is consolidating four locations into one large headquarters at 5 Crossing Way, one of nine buildings in Dolfield Business Park in Owings Mills, Md.

The government office inked a lease for 45,120 square feet with owner St. John Properties, the developer behind the 44-acre business park. The new space will be used to accommodate general office needs and voting equipment storage, as well as for election judge training, equipment testing and ballot canvassing. It will also be utilized to establish an early voting center and provide the public with voting services.

“In addition to our building requirements, the capacity to offer an accessible, safe and welcoming voter experience while developing synergy with our valued employees, election judges and the voters of Baltimore County was at the top of our list,” Ruie Lavoie, Baltimore County Board of Elections’ director, said. “This consolidation will give our team ample time, space and resources to prepare for and conduct an efficient, secure 2024 election season.”

The new site, in the northwest Baltimore County corridor off Interstate 795, combines the personnel and functions of its current headquarters at 11112 Gilroy Road in Hunt Valley with three satellite warehouses around the county.

Approximately 35 employees will begin working in the building this month, and that number is expected to grow to more than 50 during the 2024 presidential election cycle.

Harry Dematitis and Kydin Nourazar of KLNB represented the tenant in the deal, while St. John Properties’ Raphael Alterman represented the landlord.

