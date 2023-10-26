Ad Firm Vector Media Relocating to 7K SF at 845 Third Avenue

Advertising company Vector Media plans to move its offices about a block away to 845 Third Avenue, brokers on the deal announced.

Vector signed a seven-year, three-month lease for 6,665 square feet on the 14th floor of the 21-story building between East 51st and East 52nd streets, according to tenant broker Cresa and landlord Rudin Management Company.

Asking rents in the building are in the $60s per square foot, Cresa said.

Vector — which focuses on “offline” campaigns, including mobile pop-ups and subway advertisements — will trade one Rudin building for another when it moves from nearby 560 Lexington Avenue in the fourth quarter of this year, according to Cresa.

“This corridor offers easy access to transportation, making it an ideal location for an advertising business with multinational clients,” Cresa’s Nicholas Markel, who represented the tenant with Gregg Cohen, said in a statement.

Rudin handled the deal in-house via Robert Steinman. A spokesperson for Rudin declined to comment.

Other tenants in the 350,000-square-foot, Emory Roth & Sons-designed building include Kroll Bond Rating Agency, risk advisory firm K2 Integrity and coworking provider Regus.

