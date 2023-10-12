Unveiling Proptech’s Power Players: Insights From CO’s 2023 List
Exploring the highs and lows in a changing proptech landscape.
By Tom Acitelli and Philip Russo October 12, 2023 1:58 pmreprints
Unravel the complexities of proptech with Commercial Observer’s Power Proptech 2023 list. This episode delves into the industry’s explosive growth, pandemic-driven challenges, and subsequent slowdown, with insights from stalwarts like MetaProp’s Zach Aarons and proptech maven Michael Beckerman. Discover how proptech’s top players are navigating some choppy waters.
Back Story, Altus Group, Blueprint Power, Brick & Mortar Ventures, Camber Creek, Cherre, CoStar, CREtech, CRETI, Fifth Wall, JLL, Measurabl, MetaProp, Moderne Ventures, moved, MRI software, northspyre, Procore, RET Ventures, Rudin Management Company, RXR Realty, Thornton Tomasetti, Triarii, VTS, wilshire lane capital, WiredScore, Yardi, Zigg Capital