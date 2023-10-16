Tysons Galleria Mall Adds Dolce & Gabbana, Alo and St. John

Tysons Galleria Mall has added a trio of clothing retailers to its tenant roster: Italian luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana, yoga apparel retailer Alo, and the knitwear-focused St. John.

Located at 2001 International Drive, the 800,000-square-foot Tysons Galleria is a three-level super-regional mall owned by Brookfield Properties, which acquired the site in 2018. All three stores are scheduled to be open by the end of October.

Dolce & Gabbana signed a 4,004-square-foot lease on the second floor of the mall, where it will sell handbags, shoes and other accessories. It also offers tailoring and styling services, along with complimentary soft drinks for guests.

Alo inked a lease for 3,907 square feet on the first level of the mall, and will offer the brand’s workout clothes, sneakers and yoga-related accessories such as mats and towels. The company has 43 stores around the world, including one at 3200 M Street in Washington, D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood.

St. John signed a 2,305-square-foot lease. The company sells tweed and knitwear-focused fashion, and now has 33 stores worldwide. St. John also has an outlet store at 6800 Oxon Hill Road in National Harbor, Md.

“Tysons Galleria is the highest productivity shopping center with the premier assortment of luxury retail in the D.C. metro area,” Liz Ryan, senior director of leasing for Tysons Galleria, told Commercial Observer. “What it comes down to is that brands want to have a presence here.”

There were no brokers involved in the leases as Brookfield Properties dealt directly with the tenants.

Luxury retailers have been on a leasing roll this year, after a record sales year in 2022. In fact, Dolce & Gabbana just signed a 23,000-square-foot lease to replace Hermés on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

