Two-Building Woodbridge Industrial Property Commands $20M

AIC Industrial has sold a two-building industrial property that’s fully leased to Bekins A1 Movers in Woodbridge, Va., for $19.9 million.

The company acquired the 139,818-square-foot property in 2016 for $12.8 million, according to public records. The buyer was a private investor.

Built in 1986, the property consists of the 62,000-square-foot 15111 Farm Creek Drive and 78,000-square-foot 15151 Farm Creek Drive.

Institutional Property Advisors represented both parties in the sale. “The property offers rare M-1 heavy industrial zoning in close proximity to Washington, D.C.,” Robert Filley, senior vice president of investments, said in a prepared statement.

“The facility’s mid-Atlantic location puts it within a day’s drive of 30 percent of the nation’s population,” Chandler Pace, a senior associate at Institutional Property Advisors, said. “The area has limited land for new construction, and the assets that do come online are often pre-leased and achieve steady rent growth.”

Both buildings are just off Route 1 in Featherstone Industrial Park, a short distance from Marine Corps Base Quantico, Fort Belvoir, Fort Meade and the National Geospatial Agency’s campus.

Bekins, which has been in the space for more than a decade, provides moving and storage services.

