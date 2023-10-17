Development
Florida

SB Proposes 55-Story Resi Tower in Miami’s Edgewater

By October 17, 2023 4:22 pm
reprints
Rendering: SB Development and Hazelton Capital Group

Another day, another residential tower proposed in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood.

A joint venture between SB Development and Hazelton Capital Group has submitted plans for a 55-story multifamily high-rise at 419 NE 19th Street, just west of Margaret Pace Park. 

SEE ALSO: Luxury Watch Seller Proposes Mixed-Use Dev on Public Miami Beach Parking Lot

The 553,673-square-foot development would replace a three-story condo building, which the developers bought out last year, paying $12 million in total, according to the South Florida Business Journal. The site spans about a third of an acre. 

The plans call for 463 units, ranging from 403-square-foot studios to 2,322-square-foot four-bedroom units. The residential component would start on the 11th floor, above a three-story amenity section. A pool would be situated on the building’s rooftop. 

Because the property is near public transit stops and sits within the Urban Central Business District, the developers are seeking a variance to include just 172 parking spaces. Zoning rules call for one parking spot per unit. 

Miami’s Urban Development Review Board will hear the application on Wednesday.

The project marks the second for SB and Hazelton in Edgewater. A mile north of the proposed tower at 496 NE 29th Street, the pair announced plans for Cove, a 40-story luxury condo building. Sales kicked off in June, with prices starting at $1.3 million.

SB and Hazelton are among a stream of developers with residential plans in the Edgewater market. Next door to Cove, Terra and One Thousand Group are in the early stages of developing the Major Food Group-branded condo skyscraper. 

And next door to the newly proposed development, Mill Creek Residential filed plans to erect a 31-story high-rise, while Two Roads Development is working on the Edition-branded condo complex.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

Edgewater, Hazelton Capital Group, SB Development
Development  ·  Mixed-use
Florida

Luxury Watch Seller Proposes Mixed-Use Dev on Public Miami Beach Parking Lot

By Julia Echikson
Tower 36.
Development  ·  Mixed-use
Florida

Luxury Office Towers Proposed in Edgewater and Miami Design District

By Julia Echikson
Rendering of the Potomac River Generating Station redevelopment, facing toward Old Town North. Block A is far left, Block B is center and Block C is far right.
Development  ·  Mixed-use
Washington DC

Hilco Plans Redevelopment of Potomac River Generating Station

By Nick Trombola