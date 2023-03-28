Major Food Group and Terra Team Up for 58-Story Edgewater Condo

Hospitality powerhouse Major Food Group (MFG) is back in the development business.

The hospitality group is partnering with Terra and the developers of One Thousand Museum, Miami’s Zaha Hadid-designed condo building, for a condo project in Edgewater, The Real Deal first reported.

The project comes eight months after MFG pulled out of developing a supertall condo tower with Michael Stern’s JDS Development in Brickell.

The Edgewater development is expected to feature about 50 units spread over 58 stories at 710 Northeast 29th Street, which faces Biscayne Bay, a spokesperson for the joint venture confirmed to Commercial Observer.

Developers Louis Birdman, Kevin Venger, Michael Konig of One Thousand Group had secured approval for the 649-foot-tall tower, similar to the Hadid-designed skyscraper in Downtown Miami, which Birdman and Venger completed in 2020.

MFG, the company behind celebrity hot spot Carbone, will operate the restaurants, lounges, bars and amenity spaces, including a waterfront restaurant on the ground floor of the Edgewater building. Chef Mario Carbone, one-third of the MFG leadership, will also design the unit’s kitchens, according to TRD.

The Edgewater tower is the latest branded luxury condo development planned for the neighborhood. Oko Group and Cain International are close to completing a Missoni-branded condo building, while Two Roads Development is gearing up to launch an Edition-branded complex.

For Terra, the MFG collaboration marks another high-profile project in the pipeline. Earlier this month, the Miami-based developer offered $500 million to buy out an oceanfront Miami Beach condo complex, where Terra is expected to tear down the existing property and build a luxury replacement.

Representatives for Terra and MFG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.