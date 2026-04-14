Insurance Firm CFC Inks 13K-SF Lease at 5 Penn Plaza

CFC, a London-based specialist insurance provider for cybersecurity protection, has signed a 13,065-square-foot lease at Haymes Investment Company’s 5 Penn Plaza in Midtown, Commercial Observer has learned.

The seven-year deal represents a relocation for CFC, which currently has its New York City offices at 48 Wall Street in the Financial District. It’s unclear when the insurance firm will make the move to its new office on the second floor of 5 Penn.

The asking rent was not disclosed, but the average asking rent for office space in Midtown was $84.75 per square foot in the first quarter of 2026, according to data from Colliers.

“We’re thrilled to welcome CFC to 5 Penn,” Stephen Haymes, managing partner at Haymes Investment, said in a statement. “Their decision to lease space here shows how strongly the building is resonating with tenants and reflects the continued demand we are seeing from growth-oriented companies seeking a high-quality, well-located workplace.”

Joseph DeRosa and Taylor Walker of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease, while JLL’s Mitch Konsker, Kristen Morgan, Christine Colley, Greg Wang, Dan Turkewitz and Kate Roush represented building ownership.

“5 Penn anticipated the demands of tenants today with a hospitality-level amenity platform that prioritizes wellness, collaboration and tenant experience,” Konsker said in a statement. “Our recent leasing success is evidence that putting people at the center of workplace design truly drives demand.”

Spokespeople for CFC and CBRE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other tenants at 5 Penn Plaza, a 26-story, 650,329-square-foot office property built in 1916 across the street from Pennsylvania Station, include crypto security platform Fireblocks, media company SiriusXM Radio, and shoe retailer Puma, which has both a showroom and offices in the building.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.