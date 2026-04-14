Global architecture and design firm Populous is securing its foundations at RXR’s Starrett-Lehigh Building, Commercial Observer has learned.

The design outfit opted to renew its current 10,158-square-foot lease by another three years at 601 West 26th Street and tack on another 6,500 square feet for seven years, according to the landlord. The transaction brings Populous’ total footprint at the 19-story Chelsea office building to 16,658 square feet on the 14th floor.

Populous, formerly called HOK Sport, is known for designing major sports and entertainment venues such as Las Vegas’ The Sphere, New York City’s Citi Field and Yankee Stadium, and London’s Wembley Stadium. The firm, which has its global headquarters in Kansas City, is currently one of two finalists under consideration to construct the Kansas City Chiefs’ new football stadium.

RXR’s Denise Rivera represented the landlord in-house, while Populous did not work with a broker. The parties declined to disclose asking rents, but Chelsea office asking rents averaged $82.27 per square foot in the first quarter of 2026, according to Cushman & Wakefield data.

“The Starrett-Lehigh Building has been home to Populous’ New York office for more than five years. We’ve reached an exciting milestone where we’ve outgrown our current space, and there was never any question about where we wanted to expand,” Jonathan Mallie, Populous’ global director and managing director of Populous Americas, said in a statement.

The firm plans to unveil its expanded and renovated spaces this fall, Mallie said.

Populous arrived at the landmarked office property on West 26th Street between 11th and 12th avenues in 2019 from its previous home at 475 Madison Avenue. The firm doubled its Starrett-Lehigh footprint in 2023, when it traded in its 4,800-square-foot lease on the 17th floor for a 10,158-square-foot office on the 14th floor. Populous custom-designed its new space.

The global design firm holds close to three dozen offices across the U.S. and globally, including regional headquarters in London and Brisbane, Australia.

The Starrett-Lehigh Building hosts a roster of fashion, arts and media tenants, including architecture firm Diller Scofidio + Renfro and luxury reseller Fashionphile.

“RXR is very pleased that Starrett-Lehigh has such a diverse and creative roster of tenants, including Populous,” William Elder, executive vice president and managing director of RXR’s New York City division, said in a statement. “We look forward to their continued tenancy and seeing them continue to enrich Starrett’s strong tenant community.”

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.