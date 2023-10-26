OpenStore Moves Into Expanded Wynwood Office

Tech platform OpenStore has expanded into its 27,000-square-foot office at The Gateway at Wynwood in Miami, nearly doubling its previous footprint.

The startup, founded by Keith Rabois, helped set off the tech migration to Florida during the pandemic. It initially leased 22,000 square feet at the Wynwood Annex in March 2021, part of a larger deal with its backers, Atomic and Founders Fund.

A year later, OpenStore leased around 15,000 square feet at R&B Realty’s Gateway at 2616 N Miami Avenue, adding an additional 12,000 square feet several months later.

The company just completed the buildout with amenities worthy of a growth startup — even in today’s more demure venture capital environment — including 26 conference rooms named after DJs, a wellness room and dedicated space for working mothers, according to the firm.

The office houses about 100 of the company’s 125 employees, 75 percent of whom relocated to Miami since the startup moved there.

OpenStore, which helps businesses run their Shopify stores, closed its last funding round in September 2022, when the company was valued at $970 million, according to TechCrunch, just shy of unicorn status.

Other tenants at the 14-story Gateway include brokerage Marcus & Millichap, biopharmaceutical company Veru, coworking provider Mindspace and a 10,000-square-foot climbing gym.

Chava Gourarie can be reached at cgourarie@commercialobserver.com.