The Gateway at Wynwood Lands 10K-SF Indoor Climbing Gym

Central Rock Gym, a chain of indoor climbing gyms, signed a 10,175-square-foot lease on the ground floor of The Gateway at Wynwood office building.

The facility, at 2916 North Miami Avenue, is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2024. It marks Central Rock Gym’s first facility in South Florida and its 24th nationwide.

Daniel DePasquale and David Eggnatz of Katz & Associates, who represented Central Rock Gym, said the company is looking to further expand across Florida.

The 10-year agreement in Miami also brings the retail component of The Gateway at Wynwood, which spans 25,000 square feet, to full occupancy, according to Alex Cesar and Drew Schaul of CBRE, who represented landlord R&B Realty Group.

Other retail tenants at the 14-story building include luxury furniture retailer BoConcept, while office tenants include tech firm OpenStore, crypto company Ripple, brokerage Marcus & Millichap, biopharmaceutical company Veru, and coworking provider Mindspace.

“As employers continue to urge employees to spend more time in the office, it was important for us to find a unique amenity to serve our tenants and the Wynwood community,” Shelby Rosenberg, U.S. portfolio asset and property manager for R&B Realty Group, said in a statement.

The Miami-based developer refinanced the 195,000-square-foot building in February, nabbing a three-year, $113 million loan from Boise-based A10 Capital.

