Matthews Expands NYC Presence With More Hires from B6

Nashville-based Matthews Real Estate Investment Services is ramping up its efforts to expand into the Big Apple.

The eight-year-old firm has hired six new brokers from B6 Real Estate Advisors to help expand Matthews’ New York City business, being spearheaded by B6 vets DJ Johnston, Brock Emmetsberger and Cory Rosenthal, Commercial Observer has learned.

The new Matthews additions include Maria D’Angelo, Jermaine Pugh, Bobby Lawrence, Henry Hill, Will Cheng and Jameson Hill, all who left B6 as part of an recent exodus of its brokers.

Lawrence, who was director of investment sales at B6 since March 2019, was previously linked to Matthews in late September, according to sources. At Matthews, he will help lead its Brooklyn investment sales business along with Pugh, Henry Hill, D’Angelo and Cheng. Jameson Hill will join Emmetsberger to concentrate on Manhattan investment sales.

The hires follow Johnston, Emmetsberger and Rosenthal — the former chief revenue officer at B6 — leaving B6 along with half a dozen senior team members last month. Rosenthal will now serve New York market leader and national director of multifamily at Matthews.

“I am deeply impressed by Matthews’ innovative spirit and their immense potential for growth and impact, specifically within the New York market,” Rosenthal said in a statement. “In addition, we had the opportunity to bring on several talented agents who are exceptional at what they do and highly respected in the industry.”

Matthews — which recently relocated its headquarters from El Segundo, Calif., to Nahsville — was founded in 2015 by Kyle Matthew and has recently been setting up shop on the East Coast. The brokerag announced in May it had signed a 6,200 square-foot lease for its New York office at 575 Fifth Avenue and earlier this month hired Marcus & Millichap’s Josh Ein to lead a new Washington, D.C. office.

