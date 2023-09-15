Matthews Hires Marcus & Millichap’s Josh Ein to Lead New DC Office

Matthews Real Estate Investment Services is expanding into Washington, D.C., and tapped former Marcus & Millichap executive Josh Ein as first vice president.

The investment services and tech firm is headquartered in Nashville and active in 20 cities throughout the U.S., including Atlanta, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Phoenix and New York City.

“D.C. is a top market for our expansion as we continue our growth trajectory through the mid-Atlantic and into the Northeast,” Bill Pedersen, Matthews’ managing director of the east region, told Commercial Observer. “Having the opportunity to have someone the caliber of Josh, not only as a top producer but also a tremendous leader, who can be a pillar for us to lead our charge into the market, made now the right time to expand.”

Ein, who specializes in net lease retail across the U.S., with a focus in the mid-Atlantic region, will lead the D.C. office.

“Matthews is a disrupting force among the traditional brokerage shops, and the opportunity to be part of that explosive growth story in bringing brand recognition to Washington, D.C., and the mid-Atlantic area, which has been a largely uncovered region, was an opportunity I could not pass up,” Ein told CO. “My main responsibility is to service and grow my existing client base and execute the sale of net lease retail investment sales throughout the mid-Atlantic region. I will also assist in recruiting agents as we grow.”

Since 2012, Ein has completed more than 170 transactions totaling nearly $1 billion in transaction volume. He was most recently serving as first vice president of investments at Marcus & Millichap.

As a Washington, D.C., area native, Ein said he looks forward to strengthening existing relationships and making new connections in his role.

“Having entered the industry with a national firm in 2012, I’ve experienced similar dynamics to what new agents face today and believe the work ethic, collaborative culture, and values instilled by the management team will lead to enormous success in the future,” he said.

Matthews will open the D.C. office sometime next spring. A location has yet to be determined.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.