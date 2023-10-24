A large family entertainment center is making its way to Southern California.

CIM Group announced Monday that it had closed a long-term lease with Main Event Entertainment for approximately 51,802 square feet of space at Montclair Place, a 1.2 million-square-foot mall at 5060 North Montclair Plaza Lane in Montclair, Calif., in the Inland Empire. The landlord declined to disclose terms of the lease.

Estimated to open in 2025, the space will offer a range of entertainment options, such as bowling lanes, laser tag, escape rooms, banquet rooms and a restaurant. It will be located on the ground floor of Montclair Place, just below the AMC Dine-In Montclair Place 12 movie theater.

“Montclair Place is a prominent center in California’s Inland Empire and we have invested in a major program of property and programming improvements to enhance the guest experience and provide a compelling mix of dining, entertainment and shopping options,” Shaul Kuba, co-founder and principal of CIM Group, said in a statement.

Founded in 1998 and acquired by Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in 2022, Main Event has over 50 locations across the country. The upcoming Montclair location will be the company’s first in Southern California.

Montclair Place sits just off the Central Avenue exit from Interstate 10 in Montclair, a small community midway between Los Angeles and San Bernardino.

The lease is indicative of the momentum of the retail market in the Inland Empire. Despite an overall decline in leasing activity year-over-year, net absorption in the region was positive in the third quarter with 630,000 square feet newly occupied, according to a market report released last week by Colliers (CIGI). Those gains have contributed to a reduction in vacancy rates, which are down 11 basis points to 6.61 percent.

