Jet’s Pizza Franchise Coming to Two NoVA Towns

Michigan resident Dan Kosztowny is bringing Detroit-style pizza to Northern Virginia, with two Jet’s Pizza franchise locations.

Kosztowny is set to open the first regional franchise in Alexandria in the next two weeks, and another in Annandale next year.

For the second location, the franchisee inked a 1,600-square-foot space at the Annandale Shopping Center at 7026 Columbia Pike in Fairfax County.

Kosztowny, who lives in Kalamazoo, Mich., opened his first franchise in Louisville, Ky., in 2012. After selling that one, he opened two franchises in his home state in 2019, and was looking for a new market to invest in.

Based in Sterling Heights, Mich., Jet’s Pizza has more than 400 locations around the country, but hadn’t yet made it to the Northern Virginia area when Kosztowny got the rights from the corporate entity to open 11 restaurants in the region.

“I’m hoping to do as many as 25 locations,” Kosztowny told Commercial Observer. “The population density is great and from everyone I talked to and met, it just seems like a great economic area with a lot of restaurants but not a lot of great pizza.”

He also pointed to Amazon’s HQ2 opening in National Landing as another driver for wanting to own the rights to Jet’s Pizza locations in Virginia.

Jet’s Pizza features deep-dish Detroit-style pizza, and most of its ingredients are made in-house.

Kosztowny signed a 1,250-square-foot lease at 6 East Glebe Road for his Alexandria location earlier this year and continues to look for new places that would make sense for the business.

“We have really strict guidelines in what we’re looking for — basically 1,200 to 1,500 square feet, there has to be no competition, and good road visibility,” Kosztowny said.

The Annandale outpost will open next April.

Jamie Gallagher of McEnearney Associates represented Kosztowny in the lease, while Greg McGillicuddy of McGillicuddy Commercial Properties represented the landlord.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.