Financial Nonprofit Relocates to Tishman Speyer’s International Square in DC

Legal Services Corporation (LSC), a nonprofit that provides financial support for civil legal aid to lower-income Americans, has inked a 15.5-year, 37,000-square-foot lease at International Square, a 1.1 million-square-foot, three-tower complex in Washington, D.C.

LSC, established by Congress in 1974, will occupy the entire eighth floor of the 12-story property beginning in November 2024. Rents on the deal were not disclosed, but the average office asking rent in D.C. is currently $54.90 a square foot, according to Cushman & Wakefield’s latest office market report.

The nonprofit is moving from its current home at 3333 K Street, NW.

Located at 1825 Eye Street NW, International Square was developed by owner Tishman Speyer in 1982, and the Manhattan-based company recently completed a major renovation of the entire complex. That included redesigning the lobby and atrium, and adding an extensive food market.

Tishman Speyer also added a 7,000-square-foot fitness center with locker rooms, an accompanying bike room, and a large conference center with multiple meeting rooms, including one that can host 160 people.

“Our recent renovations and amenity package have been warmly embraced by companies like Legal Services Corporation that are seeking thoughtful, engaging and dynamic experiences for their teams,” Dan Dooley, Tishman Speyer’s managing director of regional leasing and asset strategy for Washington, D.C., said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming them to this dynamic neighborhood.”

International Square benefits from direct access to the Blue, Orange and Silver lines at the Farragut West Metro station.

The complex’s tenant roster also includes the Federal Reserve, law firm Blank Rome and Tishman Speyer’s regional headquarters.

C&W’s Sherry Cushman and Greg Culver represented the tenant in the deal, while Tishman Speyer was represented in-house.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.