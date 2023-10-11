Elliot Doomes to Replace Nina Albert as GSA’s Public Buildings Service Commissioner

Nina Albert, who has served as the U.S. General Services Administration’s (GSA) Public Buildings Service commissioner since July 2021, is leaving her post on Friday.

Elliot Doomes, who since January has been regional administrator for GSA’s national capital region, will replace Albert as commissioner upon her departure.

“Nina’s leadership has been vital to navigating the challenges and opportunities of the last few years, including supporting the safety of workers and visitors to federal buildings during the pandemic, launching billions of dollars in historic investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act, helping re-envision the future of federal workspaces, and so much more,” Robin Carnahan, GSA’s administrator, said in a statement.

Albert has been in charge of managing GSA assets nationwide, including nearly 371 million square feet of government-owned and -leased space across the United States and six territories.

“The opportunity to define hybrid work and demonstrate how GSA can improve the workplace experience for millions of federal workers, as well as rightsize the federal footprint, has been my goal,” Albert said in a statement. She added that she was confident the Public Buildings Service team “will continue to steward these efforts in support of federal agencies’ missions and to the benefit of communities across the United States.”

Doomes, who has approximately two decades of experience on Capitol Hill, is now tasked with overseeing the GSA real estate portfolio, which includes more than 8,800 leases accounting for the workspace of more than 1.1 million federal employees.

Over his career, Doomes has been part of the Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee of the Appropriations Committee in the House of Representatives. He also has more than a decade of experience helping manage federal real estate and economic development projects as the former counsel for the Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Buildings and Emergency Management on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

“His impressive record overseeing federal real estate portfolio, and leadership to incentivize economic growth will continue to be a driving force behind GSA’s mission to deliver services for the American people,” Carnahan said.

