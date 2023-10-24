Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken Expanding in Maryland

Restaurant Management Group, the area representative for Los Angeles-based Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken, has chosen Anne Arundel County and Carroll County for Crimson Coward’s next two franchises in the greater Baltimore area, Commercial Observer has learned.

The restaurant group initially opened a location at 2707 Ridgefield Village in Woodbridge, Va., in January, and intends to open approximately 50 new chicken locations in Maryland and Virginia in the next four years, according to the company.

“Our real estate search focuses on locations with excellent road frontage, strong co-tenancy and a healthy and growing population nearby,” John Filipiak, president of the mid-Atlantic arm of Restaurant Management Group, told CO. “We also prefer sites close to high schools because our menu is attractive to students after the school day, and we also offer employment opportunities. We are confident both locations will perform extremely well from day one.”

The first new Crimson Coward franchise will take 1,453 square feet at Liberty Exchange, a 40-acre business community in Eldersburg. The development comprises seven buildings consisting of more than 200,000 square feet of flex/R&D, office and retail space, and includes three pad sites along Liberty Road. Existing tenants include 1623 Brewing Company, Basta Pasta, Kinara Indian Cuisine and Norwood Ice Cream.

A second franchise will be moving into a 1,300-square-foot space at the 162,194-square-foot Lakeshore Plaza in Pasadena, which is anchored by Safeway, Two Rivers Steak & Fish House, Ace Hardware and Dollar General.



The two properties are owned by St. John Properties, and both are scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2024.

Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken also has franchises in California, Michigan and Texas. Each restaurant is outfitted with seven counter-height seats that provide customers with a bird’s-eye view of the kitchen and are named “The lucky 7.”

Eric Llewellyn of St. John Properties represented the landlord in both leases, while John Sindler of Hyatt Commercial represented the tenant in both transactions.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.