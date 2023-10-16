Camp Brings Interactive ‘Encanto’ Experience to Tysons, Va.

Family entertainment retailer Camp is coming to Northern Virginia.

The company inked a 10,730-square-foot lease at Tyson Corner Center to open one of its shop-and-play stores, as well as an immersive Encanto x Camp experience this December.

SEE ALSO: Consulting Firm FST and Nonprofit Resilient Cities Lease Space at 50 Broad Street

Once open, families will be able to experience interaction activities from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Oscar-winning “Encanto.” Like all Camp stores, the new location will also feature the Camp Canteen, a permanent retail space filled with toys, clothing, accessories, a slime creation station and the “Campitheater,” a performance space for live events.

“This is a permanent location for us,” Ben Kaufman, founder of Camp, told Commercial Observer. “Like any Camp store we open, we hope for it to be there long enough for the kids that enjoy our shows today to bring their own kids.”

Located at 1961 Chain Bridge Road in Tysons, the 2.4 million-square-foot Tyson Corner Center is the largest mall in the Baltimore-Washington area. Mall giant Macerich took ownership of the property when it acquired its developer, Wilmorite Properties, in 2004.

The Tysons store marks Camp’s first entry in the Washington, D.C., area.

“Since our inception, we always had our sights set on the D.C. area, so we are so excited to be opening there ahead of the holiday season with one of our most popular shows to date,” Kaufman said. “We look for highly trafficked locations with a high concentration of families in the area, and D.C. is an ideal spot — and Tysons in particular — where Camp can become part of the everyday family routine and the local community.”

Cassie Durand and Casey Benson with CBRE (CBRE) represented both sides in the deal.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.