Canadian Cactus Club Cafe to Open First US Location in Miami

Cactus Club Cafe will blossom in Florida.

The owners of the Canadian restaurant chain inked a 10,000-square-foot lease at Citigroup Center in Downtown Miami, marking its first location in the United States.

The cafe will open on the ground floor of the 34-story office tower, at 201 S Biscayne Boulevard in the southeast corner of Downtown Miami, facing Biscayne Bay.

Lyle Stern and Sara Wolfe of Miami-based Vertical represented the landlords, CP Group and Monarch Alternative Capital. On the tenant side, Taryn Brandes and Emily Green of New York-based Brand Urban served as the Cactus Club’s brokers and partnered with Michael Sullivan and Sam Singer of Vertical to close the Miami transaction.

Founded in 1988 in Vancouver, British Columbia, the casual restaurant chain has grown to 34 locations across Canada, offering global fusion cuisine. Last year, the Fuller family, a longtime investor of the Cactus Club Cafe, bought out the business for an undisclosed amount.

Next door in Downtown Miami, upscale steakhouse Mastro’s is set to also open a 10,000-square-foot restaurant at 315 S Biscayne Boulevard, which previously served as Related Group’s headquarters.

