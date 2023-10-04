Aria Development Scores $77M for Boutique Condo in Brickell

Aria Development Group scored a $77 million construction loan for a low-rise condo project in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood, property records show.

The five-story development, called 2200 Brickell Residences, is set to feature 105 condo units at 2200 Brickell Avenue, near the Rickenbacker Causeway. The Miami-based developer, together with Place Projects, purchased the 1.65-acre site for $12.75 million in 2021.

Bank OZK (OZK) assumed a $6.1 mortgage, originated by Pacific National Bank shortly after the site was purchased, and upped it by $70.85 million, bringing the total financing to $77 million.

Prices for the condos range between $1.3 million and $2.1 million. A representative for the developer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Aria, led by David Arditi, is active in Miami’s broader downtown area. At Miami Worldcenter, the firm, alongside Merrimac Ventures, paid $17.5 million for a development site just east of the Miami Central train station last year. Nearby, Aria secured $81 million, also from Bank OZK, to build a 40-story condo tower.

The 2200 Brickell condo is at the southern end of the neighborhood where swaths of single-family homes still remain, and which is seeing a rush of luxury condo developments. Along Biscayne Bay, Related Group is developing a St Regis-branded tower, while Oko Group and Cain International are building the Onda Residences. Ytech has launched sales for the city’s first solar-powered condo at 1428 Brickell Avenue.

