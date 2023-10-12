Anna Sui Signs 2.5K-SF Lease at 218 West 37th Street

Fashion designer Anna Sui is opening a new Garment District office, Commercial Observer has learned.

The eponymous fashion company run by Sui — deemed one of the “Top 5 Fashion Icons of the Decade” in 2010 — signed a seven-year lease with Argus Realty at 218 West 36th Street, situated between Seventh and Eighth avenues, according to landlord broker Mark Gindi from MJ Property Group.

The broker did not disclose the asking rent, but Midtown had average asking rents of $82.68 per square foot in the third quarter of 2023, according to a recent report from CBRE.

“Securing a deal with the iconic fashion designer Anna Sui in the Fashion District showcases my ability as a landlord rep to identify best-in-class tenants for the properties I represent,” Gindi said in a statement.

Aziz Mahrach of ARM Real Estate Group represented the tenant and could not be reached for comment.

It’s unclear whether Anna Sui is relocating from its current corporate offices nearby at 230 West 38th Street or how much this move shifts the size of the company’s footprint.

Anna Sui’s outfit could be one of the 67.6 percent of small to midsize occupiers with expiring leases who chose to relocate their offices in the third quarter of 2023, as opposed to the 25 percent who renewed leases and 7.4 percent who decided to expand their footprints, according to a study from Avison Young.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.