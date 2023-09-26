Travel Goods Brand Away Packs Its Bags for DC Opening

Millennial luggage brand Away is making its way to Washington, D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood on Thursday.

The direct-to-consumer company signed a 3,200-square-foot lease at 3237 M Street NW with landlord Soleimen and Brothers.

“With this opening, Away is the first travel brand to have a retail presence in Georgetown,” Catherine Dunleavy, president of Away, told Commercial Observer. “D.C., a city that embodies the spirit of global exploration and serves as a key hub for travelers from around the world, is a natural addition to our expanding retail fleet.”

The space was previously utilized by Sameday Health, which offered rapid, concierge-style COVID-19 testing and other health services during the pandemic. Prior to that, it was home to shoe boutique Ido.

Away now has 15 stores across the U.S., Canada and London, with at least five more retail stores slated to open over the next two years.

“The brand was eager to invest in the market not only for its rich history, culture and a strong sense of community, but also because Georgetown serves as a major travel hub for residents, students and visitors alike,” Dunleavy said. “And the Georgetown neighborhood is the perfect location — allowing our customers to experience Away in real life, and allowing us to build deeper, lifelong relationships with our community.”

Todd Malamut with NREB represented the landlord in the deal, while Jeff Edelstein of Roadside Development, Jen Price of KLNB and Open Realty Advisors represented the tenant.

