Fashion Photographer Steven Meisel Relocating Studio Within SoHo

Photographer Steven Meisel, known for his work in Vogue and for shooting a classic Madonna album cover, will relocate his studio a few blocks uptown in SoHo after 34 years in the same spot, Commercial Observer has learned.

Meisel signed a five-year lease for 5,460 square feet on the top floor of the six-story 120 Wooster Street between Prince and Spring streets, according to Sinvin Real Estate, which brokered the deal for Meisel. Asking rent was $68 per square foot.

The photographer has had his home base at 64 Wooster Street between Broome and Spring streets for decades and decided he wanted a change, but Meisel still wanted to keep his studio on the same block.

“It was an honor to make the Meisel team’s SoHo relocation a reality,” Sinvin’s Jane McVerry, who brokered the deal for Meisel with James Costello, said in a statement. “We were thrilled to find a perfect space for this iconic artist, symbolic of all SoHo represents, and maintain his presence on Wooster Street.”

The landlord, Richard Talmadge of Eiger Development Corporation, had no brokers in the deal.

Meisel has long been a fixture in the fashion scene, famous for photo spreads that have “inventive and often satirical narratives” and for helping models define their signature looks, the New York Times reported. He photographed Madonna for the cover of her 1984 album “Like a Virgin,” collaborated with her years later on her 1992 coffee table book Sex, and more recently worked with Zara on a clothing collection.

Other tenants at 120 Wooster include jewelry store Material Good, bridal shop Berta NYC and women’s clothing retailer Tibi.

