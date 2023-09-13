Spirit Halloween is taking over part of the former Bed Bath & Beyond store in Chelsea for its seasonal New York City flagship, the company told Commercial Observer.

The Halloween megastore has leased 10,000 square feet at 620 Avenue of the Americas for 60 days, according to a representative for the retailer. It wasn’t clear who brokered the deal for Spirit or the landlord, RXR, or what the asking rent was for the space. The store will open later this month.

Spirit — which sells costumes and decorations, typically in temporary pop-up locations — plans to open 14 other seasonal stores throughout New York City this fall.

Bed Bath & Beyond had occupied the 92,000-square-foot space for the better part of three decades, rewnewing its lease in 2020 while shrinking slightly, CO reported at the time.

However, the company laid off 51 people from the Chelsea store in April, after announcing plans to shutter and liquidate its 360 stores and 120 Buy Buy Baby locations. The Chelsea location closed earlier this year.

RXR’s Whitney Arcaro and Madeleine Naro, along with CBRE’s David LaPierre, Kristen Crossman and Crystal Lye, are listed as the leasing contacts for the building.

T.J.Maxx and Marshalls also occupy the retail portion of the landmarked Ladies’ Mile property between West 18th and West 19th streets. Cost Plus World Market, which is owned by Bed Bath & Beyond, shuttered its store in the building during the pandemic.

