Luxury Designer Saint Laurent Opening Meatpacking District Flagship

The luxury clothing brand Saint Laurent will head to Manhattan’s Meatpacking District to plant a new flagship store at 70-74 Gansevoort Street, Women’s Wear Daily first reported.

Saint Laurent signed a 15-year lease for 13,000 square feet on the ground, lower and second floors of Aurora Capital Associates and William Gottlieb Real Estate’s five-story building between Washington and Greenwich streets, according to Aurora. Asking rent was more than $500 per square foot for the ground-floor space.

The brand currently has two other stores in the city, at 80 Greene Street in SoHo and 3 East 57th Street in Midtown. The company plans to open its Meatpacking flagship in the second or third quarter of 2024, according to WWD.

“Iconic brands like Saint Laurent coming to Gansevoort Row and joining other high-fashion houses in the neighborhood like Hermès, Brunello Cucinelli, Loro Piana and Gucci is a realization of the vibrant luxury shopping hub we have played a major role in creating,” Jared Epstein, president and principal at Aurora, said in a statement. “Retail is thriving in the Meatpacking District and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome Saint Laurent to the neighborhood.”

Its Meatpacking District flagship will also be one of the first Saint Laurent stores designed by creative director Anthony Vaccarello, who took over in 2016 and helped the brand increase its revenue dramatically, Epstein told WWD.

Aurora handled the deal in-house via Epstein and Jake Bank while Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)’s Mike O’Neill, Jason Greenstone and Taylor Reynolds represented Saint Laurent.

A spokesperson for C&W declined to comment. Spokespeople for Saint Laurent and William Gottlieb Real Estate did not respond to requests for comment.

Saint Laurent’s new Meatpacking District home will be in Aurora and William Gottlieb’s recently redeveloped office and retail property, part of their 10-building, 150,000-square-foot project dubbed Gansevoort Row. Retailers that have already set up shop in the project include French restaurant Pastis, jacket company Belstaff and clothing store Frame.

