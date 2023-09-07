Internet Provider Pilot Fiber NY and 5 Others Sign Deals in 1 WTC

Internet service provider Pilot Fiber NY is expanding its footprint in 1 World Trade Center to 12,456 square feet on the 46th floor, according to the Durst Organization.

And it isn’t the only company reconfiguring itself within the building, as five others recently shifted the sizes and altitudes of their offices or relocated to the property. Asking rents and lengths of the leases were not disclosed by landlords Durst and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Average downtown asking rents, however, were about $58 per square foot in the second quarter of 2023, according to a recent Colliers (CIGI) report.

“1 World Trade continues to be a premier destination for leading businesses,” Jonathan “Jody” Durst, president of the Durst Organization, said in a statement.

Pilot Fiber was represented by Michael Thomas and Taylor Bell of Colliers.

Colliers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Aside from Pilot Fiber, pharmaceutical company Capital Rx renewed its 9,425-square-foot offices in the building, which it first leased last year, according to Durst. Colliers’ Clint Dewey and Eric Ferriello represented Capital Rx.

Fintech firm LMAX Group is also keeping its offices in the 104-story skyscraper with a lease spanning 7,945 square feet on the 76th floor, Durst said. The company is currently in Servcorp’s coworking space in the building but will now become an official tenant, according to Durst.

Sinclair Li and Patrick Moroney of CBRE (CBRE) represented LMAX Group in the deal, but did not respond to a request for comment.

Also on the 76th floor, artificial intelligence company Fractal Analytics renewed its 7,822-square-foot lease with representation from Brian Cohen and Aaron Winston of Newmark (NMRK), which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other deals in the building included a 3,510-square-foot lease for asset management firm OnyxPoint Global, which was formerly a subtenant in the building but is now moving to a larger space on the 45th floor. It’s unclear if OnyxPoint used an outside broker.

Last, data security firm RQD* Clearing signed a lease for 3,210 square feet on the 47th floor, with Rob Wizenberg of CBRE representing the tenant.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.