Tech Firm, Branding Agency Stay Put at 40 Exchange Place

A tech firm, branding agency and acupuncturist have inked a trio of renewals at 40 Exchange Place in the Financial District, according to landlord GFP Real Estate.

In the largest deal, Mobilo, a tech firm that makes a “smart” business card, signed a short-term lease for 6,000 square feet on the 13th floor. Mobilo previously signed a one-year lease in October 2022 — relocating from 55 Broad Strkeet, which is being converted to apartments — and it has now extended the lease for that same space.

Mobilo’s digital business card can be transferred using a contactless NFC chip or QR code, and it can be customized with personal landing pages, according to its website. The technology allows the card to be transferred with the tap of a smartphone.

In the second lease renewal, Loyalkaspar, a creative branding agency, inked a two-year lease extension for 5,725 square feet on the 15th floor of the 20-story building. It has operated out of 40 Exchange Place since September 2019.

Finally, Z&Li Wellness Acupuncture signed a five-year lease renewal for its 660-square-foot space on the 17th floor. It has been in the building since August 2018.

Asking rent for all three deals was $45 per square foot. GFP’s Allen Gurevich and Matthew Colavita represented both the landlord and tenant in all three transactions.

Entertainment and lifestyle publication owner A360 Media also recently inked a deal in the building, taking 15,000 square feet on the eighth floor that had previously been occupied by Knotel. The coworking operator surrendered space in the building back in 2020, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

GFP renovated the Financial District tower at the corner of Exchange Place and William Street in 2017, adding a modern lobby with a light wood-paneled reception desk, wooden wall detailing and restored golden elevator doors.

Architect John Townsend Williams designed the 300,000-square-foot tower, which was completed in 1893 and replaced the mid-19th century headquarters of the New York Stock Exchange.

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.