Media Company a360 Signs 15K-SF Lease at 40 Exchange Place

This media company isn’t exactly doing a 360-degree turn in its office footprint.

A360 Media, which runs entertainment and women’s lifestyle publications, is staying in the Financial District by moving its headquarters from 25 Water Street to GFP Real Estate’s 40 Exchange Place, according to GFP.

The tenant signed a four-year lease for 15,000 square feet on the eighth floor of the building, which was last occupied by Knotel, where asking rent was $45 per square foot, according to the landlord.

“40 Exchange Place continues to attract nonprofits and creative firms looking for a great location in a historic building offering modern, loft-like office spaces,” Brian Steinwurtzel, co-CEO of GFP Real Estate, said in a statement.

GFP’s Allen Gurevich represented the landlord in-house while James Emden of Helmsley Spear brokered the deal for a360 Media. Emden did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Aside from a360, Siren Management Corp. extended its 3,231 square feet on the 19th floor of the building with Jon Fein of Cushman & Wakefield representing it in the transaction, according to GFP. It’s not clear when Siren moved in.

Lastly, The Epilepsy Foundation of Metro New York signed a 10-and-a-half-year lease for 2,800 square feet on the 17th floor in a relocation from 65 Broadway that is scheduled for July. Ellen Herman of JLL represented the foundation in the transaction.

JLL and C&W did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 20-story 40 Exchange Place was known as the Lord’s Court Building when it was finished in 1893, with designs by architect John Townsend Williams.

