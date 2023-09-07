DispatchHealth Expands to DC in Repositioned One Glover

At-home medical care provider DispatchHealth is expanding to Washington, D.C.

The company has inked a five-year, 3,750-square-foot lease at One Glover, a 110,000-square-foot office building in Washington, D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood. The asking rent was $47 per square foot.

SEE ALSO: Internet Provider Pilot Fiber NY and 5 Others Sign Deals in 1 WTC

Located at 2121 Wisconsin Avenue NW, One Glover was acquired by Marx Realty in 2022 for $27.7 million, and the New York-based developer is nearing completion on a repositioning of the building.

Headquartered in Denver, DispatchHealth provides medical care in patients’ homes. The company offers same-day, urgent medical care, hospital alternative care and recovery care. Currently, it serves more than 100 areas around the U.S., including Northern Virginia.

“Adding a leading health care technology firm to the robust tenant base at One Glover shows the broad demand for workspaces that inspire and delight while also further diversifying the roster beyond the current long-term broadcast, legal and creative firms,” Craig Deitelzweig, president and CEO of Marx Realty, told Commercial Observer.

Upgrades at One Glover include a repainted exterior, a redesigned entry and a new lobby loungec—cpart of the broader strategy of adding a hospitality-like feel to the property, Dietelzweig said.

“One Glover represents the next iteration of thoughtfully curated office spaces that mimic the sensory experience of a five-star hotel, creating an office experience that can serve as an extension of a tenant’s brand while also providing a workplace that appeals to every associate,” he said.

Other tenants in the building include Nexstar Media Group, which expanded its footprint in 2021 to 28,766 square feet, occupying the entire third floor and part of the first floor; CommuniKids, a language immersion preschool which has an 8,900-square-foot lease on the first floor; and architectural lighting firm George Sexton and Associates, which occupies 7,500 square feet.

Ross Brannigan, Scott Churchley and Brittney Lane of Cresa represented DispatchHealth in the lease, while Mark Wooters at Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) represented the owner.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.