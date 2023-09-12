Defense Contractor DCI Solutions Expanding in Maryland’s Hartford County

Defense contracting company DCI Solutions is relocating within a Hartford County business park, more than doubling its footprint to 12,074 square feet, Commercial Observer has learned.

The company has inked a lease for the larger space at The Government and Technology Enterprise (GATE), a 416-acre business community within the U.S. Army’s Aberdeen Proving Ground in Aberdeen, Md.

DCI Solutions is expected to move nearly 130 employees to 6175 Guardian Gateway next summer, relocating from its current 5,490-square-foot space at 6245 Guardian Gateway, where it has been since 2018.

St. John Properties owns the business community, which it began developing in 2009. It has since delivered 14 buildings comprising 745,000 square feet of Class A office and flex/R&D space.

DCI Solutions’ new home is within a single-story building consisting of 54,120 square feet of flex/R&D space and featuring 18-foot ceiling heights, dock and drive-in loading options, and a free surface parking lot. Additionally, the building earned LEED Gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council.

“The GATE has proven to be the ideal location for our company given its presence near our government contracting customers. Remaining here to satisfy our expansion needs is the most sensible decision for our employees and our customers,” Ted Ryerson, chief of staff for DCI Solutions, said in a prepared statement. “There are tangible security, logistical and business benefits of maintaining our corporate headquarters within the confines of Aberdeen Proving Ground, and we also wanted to minimize disruption to our loyal employees and customers.”

GATE is less than three miles from Interstate 95, 20 miles from the Baltimore Beltway, 40 miles from BWI Airport and 70 miles from Washington, D.C.

Michael Tait of St. John Properties represented the landlord in the deal, while the tenant was self-represented.

