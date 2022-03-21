First Retail Tenants Announced at Chevy Chase Lake

Development partners Bozzuto and The Chevy Chase Land Company have announced the first retail tenants to join the first phase of Maryland’s Chevy Chase Lake neighborhood.

The development group has signed six tenants, four of which are food or beverage destinations, including regional ice cream shop The Charmery, wine shop UnCorked, Playa Bowls, and a new restaurant called Elena James. The remaining two tenants are a CVS and a Truist Bank branch.

Additionally, a not-yet-disclosed grocer will anchor the site upon opening in fall 2022.

The neighborhood’s first residential developments, The Barrett apartments and The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Chevy Chase, are scheduled for delivery this spring.

“We continue to bring exciting and unique concepts to the neighborhood for residents and guests to enjoy,” Toby Bozzuto, president and CEO of Bozzuto, said in a prepared statement. “With the upcoming opening of The Barrett and The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Chevy Chase, we look forward to bringing to life our collective vision for this vibrant new community gathering space.”

The Charmery, a Baltimore-based ice cream shop with six locations in Maryland, has signed for 1,306 square feet, with plans to open this summer.

“We are so happy to be going into Chevy Chase Lake and hope to become the ice cream destination for the neighborhood and beyond,” David Alima, owner of The Charmery, told Commercial Observer. “The Charmery to us is all about amazing hospitality and delicious original ice cream and we can’t wait to bring that to an entirely new population.”

CVS inked a 10,256-square-foot lease, with a scheduled opening sometime in the summer of 2023.

“We look forward to expanding our local footprint to Chevy Chase Lake, adding another location for our customers and patients to access our innovative health solutions, customer-driven personalization, and convenient access to trending and coveted brands,” Matt Blanchette, CVS Pharmacy’s senior manager for retail communications, told CO.

Elena James, a new restaurant from Colin McClimans and Danilo Simic, the founders of D.C.’s popular Nina May, signed a 5,000-square-foot lease to open an all-day concept featuring seasonal, locally sourced ingredients

“It has always been a dream of mine to open a restaurant in the neighborhood I was born and raised in,” McClimans said. “In every community, restaurants are vital gathering places for neighbors to come together and break bread. We hope to redefine what a neighborhood restaurant can be and are excited to support this community as it continues to develop and grow.”

In the fall, Playa Bowls, a restaurant that features healthy versions of acai and pitaya bowls, will open its 1,748-square-foot restaurant; Truist Bank will open a 3,943-square-foot branch; and UnCorked will open a 3,011-square-foot wine store.

Chevy Chase Lake’s second phase is expected to deliver in 2023 and will include a third residential building, The Claude, a plaza connecting Chevy Chase Lake to the future Purple Line, and other restaurants and retailers.

Casey Benson from CBRE represented Chevy Chase Lake in the retail leasing. The individual brokers for the tenants were not immediately clear.

Requests for comment from the other tenants were not immediately returned.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.