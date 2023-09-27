Finance  ·  Construction
Phoenix

Bank OZK Provides $97M Loan for Massive Phoenix Logistics Development

Financing will fund first phase of ViaWest Group’s 1.1M-SF project off Route 303

By September 27, 2023 5:34 pm
reprints
Rendering of The Base, a 1.1 million square foot logistics center in Glendale, Arizona.
Rendering of The Base, a 1.1 million square foot logistics center in Glendale, Arizona. Photo Credit: JLL Capital Markets

ViaWest Group, a Phoenix-based commercial real estate developer and investment firm, has secured $96.5 million in construction financing to build a seven-building, 1.1 million-square-foot logistic center in Glendale, Ariz. 

Bank OZK (OZK) provided the construction loan, while a JLL Capital Markets debt advisory team of Kevin MacKenzie, Jason Carlos and Jarrod Howard arranged the financing on behalf of ViaWest Group. 

SEE ALSO: Multifamily Market a Safe Bet Still Despite Mounting Challenges: Forum

Known as The Base, the project is the latest logistics development to enter an industrial hub just west of Phoenix. The Base will sit on nearly 83 acres of land in the West Valley and feature seven buildings ranging between 80,000 square feet and 310,000 square feet. Upon completion, which is scheduled for fourth quarter 2024, The Base Phase 1 will feature 105 trailer parking spaces, 1,325 car parking spaces, 236 dock-high doors, and 38 grade-level doors. 

The logistics center will be just off the Route 303 corridor, known commonly as Arizona’s “industrial loop,” which is near Interstate 10 and Loop 101 and includes Grand Avenue and the northwest industrial submarkets. Phoenix’s West Valley sits within a day’s drive of the massive Southern California industrial market, and is near enough to Los Angeles to keep round-trip drives from The Base within the 11-hour single-day trucking limit set by the federal government.

Since its 2003 founding, ViaWest Group has completed nearly $2.8 billion worth of commercial real estate transactions, and holds nearly 12 million square feet under management or development. The firm is headquartered in Phoenix and has an office in Denver. 

ViaWest Group and Bank OZK did not respond to requests for comment.     

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com 

Jarrod Howard, Jason Carlos, Kevin MacKenzie, The Base, Bank OZK, JLL Capital Markets, ViaWest Group
Nicholas Baccile, Ari Abramson, Mark Stewart and Amanda Gray discuss the challenges of financing multifamily deals as interest rates and insurance costs have skyrocketed during Commercial Observer's multifamily forum.
Finance  ·  Industry
New York City

Multifamily Market a Safe Bet Still Despite Mounting Challenges: Forum

By Rebecca Baird-Remba
A rendering for 69-unit The Vertex property at 280 Meeker Avenue in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn.
Finance  ·  Refinance
New York City

Bank of Princeton Refis Brooklyn Apartments With $31M Loan

By Andrew Coen
An employee speaking to an elderly woman at a retirement home.
Finance  ·  Distress
California

Landmark View Defaults on $26M Loan in Los Angeles

By Nick Trombola