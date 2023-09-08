Artist Space Atelier Bmore Opens in Historic Baltimore Brownstone

Atelier Bmore, which provides a curated creative space for artists, designers, media professionals and photographers to work and display their art, has inked a 3,500-square-foot lease at 809 Cathedral Street, a historic Mount Vernon brownstone in Baltimore.

Built in 1900, the 11,000-square-foot building is owned by 809 Cathedral, LLC, a group of local investors which has had the property in its portfolio for decades.

Atelier Bmore is a concept started by entrepreneur Terrell Edmonds with a nod to the French word meaning “workshop.” He wanted to establish a place where creative artists could “be inspired by their surroundings, operate in a space that provides a full complement of resources and can work with like-minded professionals to stimulate inspiration.”

“After operating my businesses throughout different sections of Baltimore City over the past 13 years, moving everything under one roof creates synergy and will increase overall efficiencies,” Edmonds said. “After touring many different buildings, I fell in love with the overall ambience of 809 Cathedral Street and its vibe. The building’s unique architecture, as well as the eclectic surrounding neighborhood, will bring creative energy to our occupants.”

Atelier Bmore has two full floors in the building, and its space is currently completely leased by several entities owned by Edmonds: Haus of REVÖ Showroom, an appointment-only concept that rents one-of-a-kind fashions to celebrities, and REVÖ Magazine, a fashion-oriented publication and photography studio.

Additional tenants include local artist Jumanji and media company Dsquared.

Amenities in the building include a private courtyard and roof deck.

The property is within walking distance to Baltimore’s Penn Station, the University of Maryland Medical Center’s Midtown campus and The Walters Art Museum.

Kate Jordan and Ben Brooks of Lee & Associates Maryland represented the landlord in the transaction. There was no broker on the tenant side.

