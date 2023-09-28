Arlington County Approves Mixed-Use Bingham Center Plan on Silver Diner Site

A joint venture between Donohoe Development and TCS Realty Associates has received site plan approval from the Arlington County Board to develop Bingham Center, a mixed-use neighborhood in Arlington, Va.

Located at 3200 Wilson Boulevard, one block from the Metro’s Clarendon station, the development will consist of 290 multifamily units with 15 affordable units, a 229-room boutique hotel, plus 16,000 square feet of street-level retail.

SEE ALSO: Surfside Approves New Luxury Condo at Site of Deadly Building Collapse

It will also include a 6,000-square-foot public park on North Irving Street collaboratively designed with Arlington County and the local community, plus improvements to neighboring public spaces. Those improvements include upgrades to the Wilson Boulevard pedestrian experience, such as a midblock pedestrian crossing at the newly formed intersection of Wilson Boulevard and the extended 10th Road North.

“This resounding endorsement from the Arlington County board reinforces our shared vision for a vibrant, sustainable and inclusive urban development,” Tom Shooltz, president of TCS Realty, said in a prepared statement. “We look forward to bringing this transformative project to life, creating a new landmark in Clarendon.”

The development is being built at the site of the former Silver Diner, which moved to a new location last year. New construction also will replace two office buildings, an auto repair facility, outdoor beer garden, and surface parking.

The Arlington County Board’s approval came after extensive review and consideration of the project’s design, community impact, and alignment with the Clarendon Sector Plan, according to the county.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.