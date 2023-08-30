Zoic Studios Extends Lease at GFP’s 630 Ninth Avenue

Three lease deals were signed by entertainment and travel firms in The Film Center Building in Hell’s Kitchen.

In the largest deal, Zoic Studios extended the lease for its 3,352-square-foot offices, used primarily for screening and client suites, at GFP Real Estate’s 630 Ninth Avenue for an additional three years, according to the landlord.

The asking rent was not disclosed, but a recent report from Lee & Associates NYC on the second quarter of 2023 found the average asking rents in Midtown to be about $76.99 per square foot.

Matthew Mandell of GFP Real Estate represented both the landlord and the tenant in the deal.

Also at 630 Ninth, The Accomplished Traveler, a travel advisory firm that curates experiences abroad for clients, signed a five-year lease for 1,982 square feet on the sixth floor and is relocating from 336 West 37th Street.

Elissa Patterson of EJMB Commercial represented the tenant in the deal and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last, talent agency the Professional Artists Agency extended its 1,858-square-foot lease on the second floor for an additional five years. The firm moved into the building in 2018.

Mandell negotiated on behalf of the landlord and the tenant in the transaction.

The 13-story building constructed in 1929 sits between West 44th and West 45th street and is no stranger to smaller tenants such as Big League Productions, which renewed its 1,200-square-foot space on the 12th floor in October 2022, Commercial Observer reported at the time.

