Broadway Production Company Stays Put at 630 Ninth Avenue

By October 13, 2022 4:35 pm
reprints
630 Ninth Avenue. GFP Real Estate

Big League Productions, a theatrical production outfit involved in multiple Broadway musicals, has extended the lease for its offices at 630 Ninth Avenue, according to landlord GFP Real Estate.

The firm, which specializes in musical theater productions, inked a three-year lease extension for 1,200 square feet on the 12th floor of the building between West 44th and West 45th streets. GFP declined to provide asking rent in the transaction.

SEE ALSO: Recruiting Firm Signs 3K-SF Lease at 594 Broadway in SoHo

Big League has had its offices in the 13-story property, known as the Film Center Building, since 2008. It is currently working on productions of “Little Women,” “South Pacific,” “Legally Blonde,” “The Cher Show” and “American in Paris.”

Matthew Mandell of GFP represented the landlord in-house, as well as the tenant.

“630 Ninth Avenue is New York’s hub for music and production companies, so it is no surprise that Big League Productions is continuing to thrive in this location,” said Mandell.

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com

, ,
594 Broadway.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Recruiting Firm Signs 3K-SF Lease at 594 Broadway in SoHo

By Mark Hallum
The Offices at The Village at Shirlington.
Leases  ·  Retail
Washington DC

Washington Workplace Relocating to Village at Shirlington in Arlington

By Keith Loria
10 Times Square, also known as 1441 Broadway.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Spot and Company Signs 11K-SF Lease at 10 Times Square

By Mark Hallum