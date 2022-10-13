Broadway Production Company Stays Put at 630 Ninth Avenue

Big League Productions, a theatrical production outfit involved in multiple Broadway musicals, has extended the lease for its offices at 630 Ninth Avenue, according to landlord GFP Real Estate.

The firm, which specializes in musical theater productions, inked a three-year lease extension for 1,200 square feet on the 12th floor of the building between West 44th and West 45th streets. GFP declined to provide asking rent in the transaction.

Big League has had its offices in the 13-story property, known as the Film Center Building, since 2008. It is currently working on productions of “Little Women,” “South Pacific,” “Legally Blonde,” “The Cher Show” and “American in Paris.”

Matthew Mandell of GFP represented the landlord in-house, as well as the tenant.

“630 Ninth Avenue is New York’s hub for music and production companies, so it is no surprise that Big League Productions is continuing to thrive in this location,” said Mandell.

