Security Software Firm Genetec Opening Operation Center in Rosslyn

Montreal-based Genetec, which provides business security solutions, is opening a new office and operations center in Rosslyn, Va.

The company signed a lease for 9,000 square feet at 1000 Wilson Boulevard, a 31-story office tower owned by Monday Properties.

Built in 1985 by Westfield Realty, which rebranded to Monday Properties in 2002, the 522,000-square-foot building is part of a two-tower development, which also includes 1100 Wilson Boulevard.

Genetec will take part of the 25th floor, which offers views of the Washington, D.C., skyline.

“As a landlord, we are committed to working with the county and Rosslyn BID to continually evolve as a community where people want to work, live and play,” Jennifer Burns, executive vice president of asset management and operations for Monday Properties, told Commercial Observer. “Securing this end user is a testament to our ability to attract dynamic tenants that want flexible, hybrid spaces.”

Genetec will use the space as a functioning security operations center that it calls DCXC.

“We look forward to welcoming channel partners, technology partners, and end users to our flagship experience center in the U.S.,” Kyle Hurt, Genetec’s area vice president for the U.S. and Canada, said in a prepared statement. “Visitors can explore our solutions and collaborate with our on-site team to discover how Genetec best meets their security and operational goals.”

The space will also be used as a learning center for training, partner meeting spaces, and office space for Genetec’s U.S.-based team. The new center is expected to open in October.

“Rosslyn invests in the development and enhancement of critical infrastructure, such as modern office spaces, coworking facilities and connectivity to create an attractive environment for tech and innovation companies,” Burns said. “Not to mention, Rosslyn also offers vibrant public spaces, recreational areas and cultural attractions that contribute to a high quality of life for tech professionals and entrepreneurs.”

The company has similar centers in Montréal, Paris, London, Mexico City and Singapore. In 2022, Genetec increased its headcount by 17 percent, and its U.S. operations continue to grow, according to the company.

Earlier this year, Monday Properties delivered a new 12,000-square-foot conference center and lounge at 1000 Wilson. The property also features boardrooms, lounge space, a rooftop terrace and a catering kitchen, plus 55,000 square feet of on-site retail, including Sfoglina by Michelin-starred chef Fabio Trabocchi.

Genetec was represented by Jill Goubeaux of CBRE, while the landlord was represented by John Wharton of Monday Properties, as well as Yorke Allen, Lee Brinkman, Herb Mansinne and Robert VeShancey of JLL.

