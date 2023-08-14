Queens Hotel Sells at Massive Loss After Conversion to Migrant Shelter

The Collective Paper Factory — a Long Island City, Queens hotel and co-living building that was recently converted into a shelter for migrants — has traded hands at a $23 million loss, according to property records.

Jeffrey Zwick & Associates acquired the former shoe factory turned four-star hotel at 37-06 36th Street from the Collective for $35.6 million, according to property records. The hotel comprises 125 rooms. It is unclear what the buyers have in store for the property.

The Collective — a venture with operations mainly in the United Kingdom — bought the property for $58 million in 2019 and turned it into hotel rooms that double as co-living spaces, with a bar, gym and meeting rooms.

But the transaction hit property records just days after the LIC Post broke that the hotel was to be converted into a Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center — a migrant shelter — to house the influx of displaced people flooding into New York City.

The Collective could not be reached for comment. The buyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It’s unclear who brokered the deal.

Built in 1916 as the Garside & Sons Shoe Factory by architect Frank Hill Smith, the building was a notable aspect of the historical fabric of Long Island City, which earmarked the building for landmark status when Dutch Kills underwent a rezoning in 2008.

