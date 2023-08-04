Locust Street Group has inked a 12-year lease at The Herald, the restored former home of the Washington Herald Examiner in Washington, D.C.

The public affairs firm will take 21,500 square feet, spanning the entire 10th floor and half of the ninth floor in the 114,000-square-foot office property. The company is relocating its D.C. offices from 2008 Hillyer Place NW.

Marx Realty acquired the historic building in 2020 for $41 million, which held both the Washington Herald Examiner’s offices and printing presses, to which it owes the 19-foot ceilings on the ground floor. It’s there that Jaqueline Kennedy Onassis started her career as a photographer and reporter.

Located at 1307 New York Avenue, the building was built in 1923 and is known for its Beaux Arts style infused with a luxury hotel sensibility. The building features a new 40-seat boardroom, a European-style cafe and the Bouvier Club, an 8,800-square-foot lounge that incorporates historic photos, curated artwork, newspaper-printing memorabilia and a fireplace.

“The remarkable and prestigious tenant roster at The Herald is a testament to its distinctive hospitality-infused aesthetics, creating an inspiring environment that seamlessly blends modern amenities with the building’s rich historical charm,” Craig Deitelzweig, CEO of Marx Realty, said in a prepared statement.

Locust Street Group was represented by Ken Biberaj and Danielle Ferrari of Savills, while Avison Young’ Will Stern and Eli Barnes handled things for the landlord.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.