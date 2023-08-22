LES Streetwear Store 375 Showroom Nails Down SoHo Outpost

375 Showroom, a Lower East Side streetwear seller, is expanding to SoHo with a new outpost on Wooster Street, according to its brokers.

The store, an appointment-only showroom that carries a variety of clothing brands, inked a five-year lease for 4,700 square feet on the ground floor and lower level of 76 Wooster Street, broker Josh Augenbaum of Augenbaum Realty told Commercial Observer. Asking rent for the space was $69 per square foot.

“This boutique clothing retailer will be a welcome addition to this charming part of SoHo and looks forward to expanding on its success,” said Augenbaum, who represented both the tenant and landlord John Pasquale of Pep Real Estate with colleague Murray Mizrachi.

The retailer is expanding from a single store on the Lower East Side at 36 Ludlow Street, between Grand and Hester streets.

76 Wooster, a little, squat three-story building between Spring and Broome streets, was previously home to a temporary store for young designer Christian Cowan, who’s known for styling celebrities like Lil Nas X, Lady Gaga and Cardi B.

Back in the 1980s, before SoHo became synonymous with high-end fashion, the 19th century building on Wooster Street hosted a restaurant owned by singer Grace Jones and an art space frequented by artists Andy Warhol, Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat.

