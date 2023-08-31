Finance
Los Angeles

Vella Group Defaults on $79M Loan Tied to Four LA Properties

Lender Madison Realty Capital doing workout deal

By August 31, 2023 4:10 pm
reprints
A rendering of the planned light industrial development at 13007 Yukon Avenue in Hawthorne, Calif.
A rendering of the planned light industrial development at 13007 Yukon Avenue in Hawthorne, Calif. Photo: MRC

Vella Group has defaulted on a $79.1 million loan from 2021 tied to a portfolio of four industrial and office properties in the South Bay of Los Angeles. 

Zach Vella’s company owed at least $1.4 million at the end of April, The Real Deal reported, citing an L.A. County default notice. Madison Realty Capital provided the funding on the 206,000-square-foot portfolio and can now schedule a foreclosure, but is engaged with Vella Group on a workout deal.

SEE ALSO: Wells Fargo Provides $360M For Carmel Partners’ Historic Hotel Redevelopment in DC

The lender had started a foreclosure but then retracted it. 

The loan covers the properties at 12536 Chadron Avenue, 13100 Yukon Avenue and 13040 Cerise Avenue, as well as a development site available for lease at 13007 Yukon Avenue. The loan originally backed a fifth property in Carson, Calif., but Vella Group sold that property to a carpenters union for $46 million. 

The default comes as office properties underperform and commercial real estate investment sinks in the post-COVID market. L.A. is experiencing the steepest decline in office prices in the nation, and office availability in Greater L.A. hit 26.6 percent at the halfway point in 2023 with more than 10.8 million square feet on the sublease market, according to Savills’ quarterly report.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.

12536 Chadron Avenue, 13007 Yukon Avenue, 13100 Yukon Avenue, 3040 Cerise Avenue, distress, Industrial, office, Zach Vella, Madison Realty Capital, Vella Group
Carmel Partners' planned redevelopment at 2660 Woodley Road NW.
Finance  ·  Construction
Washington DC

Wells Fargo Provides $360M For Carmel Partners’ Historic Hotel Redevelopment in DC

By Keith Loria
A rendering for the planned Altitude Business Centre six-property logistics park project in Chino, Calif. from Blackstone's Link Logistics.
Finance  ·  Construction
California

Blackstone Lands $145M Construction Loan for SoCal Logistics Development

By Andrew Coen
Rendering of Tri-State Industrial, a state-of-the-art industrial facility outside Philadelphia.
Finance  ·  Construction
Philadelphia

Principal Asset Management Lends $56M on Philly Industrial Facility

By Brian Pascus