Orchard Workspace by JLL (JLL), a 39,000-square-foot flexible office and coworking space, opened this week in Arlington, Va.

The office is located at 2451 Crystal Drive and is owned by JBG Smith (JBGS), which developed the property as part of its National Landing portfolio.

This marks the third Orchard Workspace by JLL, following an office in Seattle that opened last year, and one in Brooklyn that opened in 2021. JLL and JBG Smith also partner in a coworking space in Reston, Va., called Workspace at Reston Town Center, a 40,000-square-foot space at 12110 Sunset Hills Road.

“As we continue to transform National Landing, we are focused on creating a bustling neighborhood that offers solutions for every type of business — big and small,” Brian Cotter, executive vice president of JBG Smith, said in a prepared statement. “We are thrilled to partner again with JLL to fill a gap in the submarket that allows companies to adjust and explore the type of office that works for them.”

Arlington’s Orchard Workspace by JLL offers both furnished suites and private offices for teams of up to 35 members, as well as individual coworking access, virtual address memberships and meeting room rentals.

Memberships include access to building amenities, events and an on-site sales manager.

The property is close to the Crystal City Metro, the Virginia Railway Express and Reagan National Airport. It’s also on the same block as Amazon’s recently opened HQ2.

The news comes in the same week that WeWork (WE) announced during its quarterly earnings call that “substantial doubt exists” about the company’s ability to continue, citing company losses, increased member churn and current liquidity levels.

