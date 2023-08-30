Jamaica Hospital Adding New Surgery Center to Fresh Meadows Location

Jamaica Hospital Medical Center expanded its lease in the Utopia Center in Fresh Meadows, Queens, to add a new surgery center to its outpost there, brokers on the deal announced.

The hospital’s parent company, MediSys Health Network, signed for additional space inside the retail center at 176-60 Union Turnpike, tacking on 7,500 square feet and bringing the medical center’s footprint to 33,000 square feet, according to tenant broker CBRE.

Asking rents in the building owned by Prestige Properties & Development were in the mid-$40 per square foot, but CBRE did not disclose the length of the lease.

“Jamaica Hospital Medical Center is planning to create a new surgery center in the additional space and is expanding its footprint as MediSys and its related hospitals and health centers constantly work to provide better services to the community,” CBRE’s Roy Chipkin, who represented the tenant in the deal with Joseph Fabrizi, said in the statement.

CBRE did not disclose who represented Prestige Properties in the deal, and the landlord could not be reached for comment.

The three-story retail center at 176th Street and Union Turnpike is popular among health care providers, with Queens Endoscopy, Hospital for Special Surgery and Northwell Health also leasing space along with retailers like T.J.Maxx.

Utopia Center is three miles from Jamaica Hospital’s main campus at 89-00 Van Wyck Expressway.

Aside from the lease, CBRE also brokered MediSys’s roughly $10 million purchase of a four-story office property at 143-02 Jamaica Avenue in Jamaica, Queens.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.