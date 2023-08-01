Leases  ·  Office
Washington DC

Consulting Firm Invariant Relocates DC Office

By August 1, 2023 2:30 pm
740 15th Street NW. Photo: Stream Realty Partners’

Consulting firm Invariant, which specializes in government relations and communications, has relocated its Washington, D.C., office.

The company inked a 17,000-square-foot lease at 740 15th Street NW, an 11-story historic building in D.C.’s financial district. Previously, the firm had been located in several suites at 901 7th Street NW in Chinatown for the past 15 years, with approximately 15,000 square feet between the spaces.

The 175,000-square-foot Financial District building is owned and partially occupied by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition.

The building features conference facilities, a fitness center with high-end equipment, lockers, and showers, and bicycle storage. On-site retail at the location include Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak and Stone Crab.

“The meeting spaces and amenities, which set them up for continued excellence in client services and team building, were part of the appeal,” Stream Realty PartnersMatt Pacinelli, who represented the landlord, told Commercial Observer.

The rent was not disclosed, but a recent JLL office market report listed office rents in the area averaging $61.39 a square foot.

Invariant’s relocation was driven by the firm’s desire to re-envision its office space, prepare for future growth, and provide easy access to neighborhood amenities that help draw employees to the office, according to a statement from Heather Podesta, the company’s founder.

Stream Realty’s John Klinke and Josh McDonald were also part of the team representing the landlord in the lease. Melanie Matthews and Samuel Buckner of The Tenant Agency represented Invariant. 

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.

